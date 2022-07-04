Max Pitts Sr.

Max L. Pitts Sr., age 88, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away July 1, 2022 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Max was born December 30, 1933 in Nelsonville, Ohio to James Pitts and Florence Pitts. He was a graduate of Nelsonville High School and retired from Kroger as a head produce clerk. Max was a 50 year member of the Church of the Nazarene in Nelsonville and was recognized by the Old Timers Baseball Association in Nelsonville.
Surviving are children, Max L. (Vicky) Pitts Jr. of The Plains, Tim S. (Tami) Pitts of New Straitsville, and Mark (Carey) Pitts of Bremen; grandchildren, Christopher Pitts, Lacey Douglas, Cassey Nunnley, Ann Pitts and Brooke Pitts; great-grandchildren, Ethan & Drew Douglas, and Jacob Jones; sisters, Barbara Wilson of Buchtel and Faye Harris of Buchtel.
Max was preceded in death by his parents; wife Clara Mae Pitts; daughter Elizabeth Pitts.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Ed True officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 11:00 am to time of service at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made in Max's memory to the Appalachian Foundation.
