Stewart - Maxine Driggs, 89, of Stewart, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center.
Born June 16, 1932 in Broadwell, she was the daughter of the late Romanus and Irma Mayle Kennedy.
She was a member of the Lathrop Mission Church. Maxine was a homemaker who loved taking care of her children, grandchildren and many neighbor kids. She loved cooking and always looked forward to family Sunday dinners. Family was everything to her.
She is survived by seven children, Mitch Driggs of Albany, Ernie (Aida) Driggs of San Diego, CA, Jeff (Rhonda) Driggs of Belpre, Vanessa Butcher of San Diego, CA, Trudy Kazee of Stewart, Missy (David) Arrington of Amesville, David (Anna) Driggs of Guysville; 17 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Driggs; three children, Nathan Driggs, Alisa Driggs, Don Driggs; two sons-in-law, Stephen Kazee, Kevin Butcher; two sisters, Glenna Kennedy, Marjorie Tabler; four brothers, Russell, Tom, Gillian and Glenn Kennedy.
The Family would like to thank the staff on Renaissance unit at Hickory Creek Nursing Center for taking such wonderful care of her.
Services will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt Herman Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Maxine Driggs
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Driggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.