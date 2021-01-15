ALBANY – Maxine H. Haning, 96, Albany, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at her residence.
Born Aug. 31, 1924, in Langsville, OH, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Roy and Anna Carpenter Cline. Maxine retired in housekeeping from Ohio University, and was a homemaker.
She is survived by a son, Jimmy Cline Haning; granddaughters, Tanya Crouse and Sonya Bates; a great-grandson, Collin Joseph Crouse; and her special daughter-in-law, Gloria Haning.
In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husband, James Max Haning; and a son, James Max Haning Jr.
Graveside services were Friday in School Lot Cemetery, with Pastor Bert Christian officiating. Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
