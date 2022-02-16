Albany - Hazel Maxine Harner, 81, of Albany, Ohio, passed away at home on Feb. 14, 2022, after a short battle with brain cancer.
Born June 5, 1940, in Cheshire, she was the daughter of the late Alva Pearl and Marie (Scott) Amos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Marion Harner; brothers, Bruce A. Rogers, Alva (Beverly) Amos, Galen (Louise) Amos, Luther (Jana) Amos; sisters, Delores E. Amos, Lydia M. Chestnut, Mary (James) Myers, Lavada (Sye) Barcus, Tracy Delozier and Oretha Rider.
Maxine is survived by daughters, Janet Harner and JoAnn (Scott) Pfeifer and grandsons, Cody and Jared Pfeiffer, along with sisters, Lyvonnia Boggs and Jennie McNeal, and many nephews and nieces.
Maxine graduated from Kyger Creek High School and worked for Buckeye Rural Electric. After she married and moved to Athens County, she worked as a secretary in the Athens County Cooperative Extension Office. She later worked in the Athens Soil and Conservation Service office and as a payroll clerk for Alexander School District.
Maxine was a 4-H advisor, a member of the Alexander FFA Alumni and of the Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany where she volunteered to stuff bulletins weekly, helped with Vacation Bible School and went on mission trips to help after natural disasters.
Maxine had a life full of love. She absolutely loved every moment she spent with her grandsons. She loved a day of hard work, hot sun and physical labor. She had a passion for gardening and traveling. She never met a job that she was afraid to tackle.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Feb. 17 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb 18, with Paster Steve Warner officiating, both at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Ln. Albany, OH., with graveside services at Alexander Cemetery after the funeral and a meal to follow back at the church. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are handling arrangements.
Donations in Maxine's memory can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W Union St. Suite C, Athens, Ohio 45701.
Maxine Harner
