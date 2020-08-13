Meisha Dickerson

SHADE – On, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Meisha Rae Dickerson of Shade, loving mother and daughter, lost her fight to glioblastoma at the young age of 27.
Meisha was born on Thursday, Aug. 5, 1993 in Tacoma, Washington on Fort Lewis to Michele and Michael. She was the mother of Zoey Mae, whom she loved beyond measure. She attended Meigs Local and Alexander Local School Districts, receiving her diploma in 2011.
Meisha had a love of sports, which began at the very young age of 18 months starting with gymnastics. She also played t-ball, softball, soccer, and was a cheerleader. But her true love was competition cheer where she got to show off her gymnastics skills. Meisha also enjoyed the beach, swimming, tanning, traveling, four-wheeling, her many pets, and just hanging out with friends and family.
Meisha is survived by her daughter, Zoey Mae Burkhamer; mother, Michele (Thomas Forehand) Powell; father, Michael (Angie) Dickerson; a sister, Madalyn (Gage) Grandstaff; two brothers, Tyler and Justin Deiwert; grandparents, Chuck and Anita Powell, Michael and Leona Dickerson and Jerry (Bubba) Phelps; two nephews, Kaycen and Jaxon Grandstaff, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Janet Mae Powell and her mother, Effie Lucille "Lucy" Carder Shockey and her other great-grandmother, Lena Mae Saylor Powell.
A private funeral service is being held for the immediate family. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
