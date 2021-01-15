Melanie Reeve

ALBANY – Melanie Jean Reeve, 56, Albany, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at O.S.U. Wexler Center, Columbus, OH.
Born Aug. 29, 1964, in Salina, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late John and Alberta Snowden Montgomery. Melanie was a graduate of Alexander High School and Hocking College, and formerly a Registered Nurse at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Richard D. Reeve; and a son, Michael L. Reeve, of Albany, and a daughter Rebecca L. Reeve of Ft. Defiance, AZ.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Travis Richard Reeve.
Graveside services will be Monday at 1 p.m. in Temple Cemetery, with Pastor Carrie Ator-James officiating. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, at myasthenia.org/ Get-Involved/Donating.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
