Reno - Melissa Fowler-Dixon, cherished mother, daughter, sister, and friend was brutally taken from this life on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her new residence in Reno, Ohio. She was born Jan. 29, 1967 to Allen V. Lucas and Melinda (Nichols) Lucas in Marietta, OH. Melissa is survived by her parents, her son, Timothy Seth Fowler, brothers, Jason (Lezlie) Lucas, and Shane (Cheryl) Lucas, and grandchildren, Maximus Fowler and Nahla Fowler, friend, Timothy Fowler, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Melissa was preceded in death by sister Theresa Goins. Melissa, Missy to her family and friends, was inquisitive and caring. She laughed easily and went out of her way to make everyone she met comfortable. Missy was creative and loved to craft. She adored her grandchildren and spent as much time as possible with them. She will be greatly missed. Melissa worked with Athens County 911 for 24 years and was most recently employed as a Finance Officer with the Washington County Home in Marietta, Ohio. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill, Ohio. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Mt. Hermon Church in Amesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens Co. Veteran Suicide Fund, 88 N. Plains Rd., Suite 102, The Plains, 45750. To send a note of condolence, please visit www.matheneyfh.com.
