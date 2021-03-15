BELPRE – Melvin M. Minerd, 87, of Belpre, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on Nov. 29, 1933 in Amesville to the late Harry and Pauline Harris Minerd. He served in the US Navy on the USS New Jersey during the Korean Conflict and worked as a shipping Clerk at Degussa Chemical in Belpre. He attended the Bethel Wesleyan Church near Bartlett.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy Ransom Minerd of the home; two daughters, Randa Lampley of Akron and Wendy Milligan of New York; a brother, Roger Minerd of Salem Virginia; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew and Brian.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Ryan and Sheldon Minerd; two brothers, Danny and Ricky Minerd; and a sister, Hilda Norris.
A public visitation will be held on Tues, March 16 from 11 a.m to noon at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill followed by a private graveside service at the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
