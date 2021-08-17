Guysville - Melvina May Frost, 89, of Guysville, OH, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
She was born May 22, 1932, in Frost, OH, daughter of the late Clarence L. and Leida Linton Frost. She was a member of the Stewart United Methodist Church, TOPS, Federal Reserve Senior Citizens, Frost Auxillary 108 and she was an avid bowler.
She was a Gemologist and worked for Cornwell Jewelers, Buttermores Jewelers and retired from JC Penney.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Karen Frost; six nephews, Michael Rosser, Brian and Merica Frost, Chris and Tami Dougan-Rosser, David Frost, Eric and Cindy Frost, and Scott and Lori Frost; two nieces, Cheryl and Rob Dorenbush and Angie Slay; several great-nieces and great-nephews and her pet companion, Raven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Frost and Leonard Frost and a sister, June Rosser.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Jim Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Frost Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com Melvina May Frost
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.