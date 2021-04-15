Nelsonville - Mendy D. Hill, 46, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born April 6, 1975, in Athens.
She is survived by her mother, Sharon (Tom) Collins; a son, Brandon (Katelyn Wine) Sams; a stepdaughter, Samantha Baldridge; four grandchildren, Blake Sams, Baylor Dillon, Jordan Wine, and Aliza Jarvis; a brother, Chuck (Tioni) Sams; two sisters, Judith Vaught and Marvene Chilcote; a special friend, Amanda Snyder; best friend Kim Moschell; and her beloved dog, Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Sams Sr.; an infant son, Christopher Baldridge; infant sisters, Melissa Renee and Julie Ann; a half-brother, Jim Sams; and maternal grandmother, Audrey Hill.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Linda Berry officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to assist with final expenses. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Mendy Hill
