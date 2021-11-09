Meta Ackley

Nelsonville - Meta Marie Ackley, (sweetly known as Grammy), 93, of Nelsonville, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2021. Meta was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and her family.
She was born in Carbon Hill on April 2, 1928, daughter of the late John and Ruth (Parks) Dixon. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Ackley.
She is survived by her children, Ruth (Chuck) Pugh, William T. (Deanie) Perry Jr, John (Leslie) Perry, Cinda (Michael) Blankenship, and Judy (Tim) Baden; her loving canine companion, Zula; grandchildren, Michael Bolin II, Wayne (Karen) Bolin, Steve (Sandy) Pugh, William T. Perry III, Michelle (Michael) Mancini, John (Jaala) Perry II, Carl (Renee) Perry, Melanie (Mark) Loudner, Jamie (Eric) Juniper, Chris Williams, Yvonne Polley, Brian Polley, David (Rena) Jack, Cristy (Alex) Vogel, Sarah (Brenndyn) Smedley, Tim (James) Baden, Nessa (Chris) Wilson, and Tamara Baden; great-grandchildren, Courtney (Samuel) Bolin, Emily (David) Bolin, John (Stevie) Young III, Tasha (Brandon) Young, Megan (Ryan) Bolin, Brandon (Taylor) Bolin, Bradley (Brittnie) Pugh, Connor Farley, Gianna Mancini, Marco Mancini, Taylor (Chase) Perry, Tanner Perry, Justin Perry, Ben Perry, Cierra (Tyler) Perry, Mark Loudner, Connor (Emily) Loudner, Emylee Loudner, Matthew (Tiffany) Juniper, Jaden Juniper, Tyson Williams, Bradon Williams, Morrison Williams, Kyheem Polley, Katie Walker, Foxx Perkins, Peyton Jack, Gavin Jack, Emma Vogel, Liam Vogel, Eleanor Vogel, Ezekiel Smedley, Grey Wilson, and Adeline Wilson; and great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Jackson, Gus, Michael, June, Torrin, Kiarah, Xavier, Jeremiah, Braxton, Blake, Ben, Brooks, Weston, Wyatt, and Paisley.
There was so much love and laughter under Meta's roof. She hosted many gatherings for friends and family, with so much food over the years. No one was ever turned away from the Ackley household. She loved her spring flowers that her kids made sure to have up and ready for her on Mothers Day. She also thoroughly loved the porch with all of her friends and family in the neighborhood. Along with loving all her holidays and many other gatherings, she was an avid camper at her land on the Hocking River.
Meta was a 54 year resident of Nelsonville and she took pride in events of the community, including the annual Nelsonville Parade of the Hills, where she always made sure iced tea was provided from her front porch, where she got the title, "Tea Lady".
She was also a member of the Nelsonville Emblem Club and an ATCO Senior Volunteer. She was employed at Angelo's Pizza, Brooks Shoe Factory, and she retired after many years at Ohio University Dining Services.
The family would like to add a very special thank you to Angie Wilson for her amazing care and love she showed Meta. And a thank you to hospice, especially Larissa Koon.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St, Nelsonville, with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating. Friends may visit Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests donations in memory of Meta be made to hospice or any non-profit organization you see fit.
Meta Ackley
