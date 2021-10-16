The Plains - Michael William Andrews, age 29, of The Plains, Ohio, passed away from COVID-19 on Oct. 12, 2021, at Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
He was born Feb. 5, 1992, in Athens, Ohio.
Mike was a remarkably kind, tolerant and positive person who was a joy to be around. Mike always looked on the bright side and he made friends easily. He enjoyed life and was always up for a new adventure. Mike loved all kinds of music, especially Classic Rock, 70's and 80's music. He was an avid gamer, enjoyed swimming, fishing, attending the POTH with his best buddy Leslie, attending sporting events and he loved a good demolition derby. He enjoyed growing flowers and took pride in hanging the American Flag at his home. Mike was an OSU fan, but truly loved the OU Bobcats and Rufus. Mike will be sadly missed by his many friends who considered him to be family.
Surviving are his mother, Christy Lynn Andrews Meyers; father, Raymond William Pyke; brother, Jeffery Pyke; step-sisters, Kaylie Meyers, Loraine Meyers and Chrissy Meyers; step-brothers, Ralph Meyers, Robert Meyers, Curtis Lizor, and Louis Lizor; his special friend, Leslie Perry; special friends at HAVAR and the Elm Rock Group; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his step-father, Ralph Meyers; nephew, Eli Spangler and roommate, Thomas Blosser.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Michael Andrews
