Michael Carson

Athens - Michael Andrew Carson, 27 of Athens, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 of an accidental drug overdose. Born Jan. 11, 1994 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, he was the son of Lisa Diane Carson and Donald Scott Carson.
From one perspective, Michael's life could be seen as a long history of drug use that began in early adolescence, became more severe and dangerous over the years, and never really let go of him. Physical injuries, an unfinished college education, prison and the obstacles that face those released from prison characterized the second half of his life.
From a different perspective, Michael's struggles with depression and the effects of trauma never threw up barriers between him and his friends, many of them life-long. His love and support for them in their own struggles never faltered and was a theme of every conversation between the family and friends after his death.
Michael enjoyed good food and worked as a cook at several restaurants around Athens. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and was a serious student of botany as well as a collector of morel mushrooms. His enthusiasm for tattoos knew no bounds other than the boundaries of his own body. He also enjoyed travel, camping, and making sure that the Smiling Skull always had at least one patron.
Michael is survived by his parents; sister, Olivia; grandmother, Ann Jacobs; step-grandmother, Donna Jacobs; aunt, Sylvia Johnson; uncle, Douglas Jacobs; cousins, Rachel (Thomas Winslow Harris) and Elizabeth Jacobs; and second cousins Kathryn, Bruce, and Joshua Harris.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Donald and June Carson; grandfather John Walter Jacobs; and cousin Raymond Jacobs.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guest book or leave a message of sympathy for the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
There will be a Requiem Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Church (38 N. College Street) on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., Rev. Fr. Mark Moore celebrant. Mass will be followed by final commendation at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery and a reception in the parish hall of Christ the King Catholic Church (141 Mill Street). Michael Carson
