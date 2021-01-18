NELSONVILLE – Michael L. Crihfield, 74, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Jan. 16, 2021 at his residence, Nelsonville, OH.
Mike was born Dec. 16, 1946 in Nelsonville, OH to Carl Crihfield and Kathleen Bailey Crihfield. He was a graduate of Nelsonville High School; served in the US Air Force; retired from Sunday Creek Coal Company; member of the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel; former member of the Nelsonville Fire Department.
Surviving are his children, Chriss Crihfield of North Ridgeville, Kaycee Fox of New Philadelphia, Corby Crihfield of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Jessica, Angelina (Chase), Mikey, Anna, Christopher, Lucas; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Lloyd (Lucretia) Crihfield, Marqueeta Hartman, Clinton Crihfield, Sandra Ross, Walter (Shirley) Crihfield; several nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Crihfield who passed away Jan. 2, 2021; sister, Carol Ann Terrell; brother, Edward Crihfield; grandparents, Losie McCumber, Herbert and Clara Bailey.
A walk through visitation for Mike and Judy will be held 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at the Warren Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
A private funeral will be held at the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, at a later date. Private burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, with a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Masks and social distancing are required wile visiting the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Ohio Health Hospice
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
