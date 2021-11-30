Athens - Michael D. Soroka, DO passed away in the early hours of Nov. 24, 2021, at the age of 72 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 46 years, Ellen, along with his two children, Michael (Barbara) Soroka and Sarah (Michael) Maloney and five grandchildren.
An Osteopathic physician practicing for many years in Cleveland, OH and for the past 12 years in Athens, he was beloved by generations of patients, who recognized in him a deep well of compassion and kindness for those entrusted to his care. His dedication to the healing arts of medicine was an extension of his love and devotion to his family and his Orthodox Christian faith. He will be sorely missed.
The funeral arrangements will be as follows: visiting hours will be on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home in Worthington, OH, concluding with a memorial service (panikhida) at 6:30 p.m.
There will be additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 3 at St. Stevan Serbian Orthodox Church in Columbus, with the funeral service beginning there at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, followed by a memorial meal for family and friends. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Michael D. Soroka DO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.