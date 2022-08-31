Belpre - Michael Allen Deal, long time resident of Belpre, Ohio, formerly of Trimble, left us Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the age of 59. Michael (Mike) was born in Nelsonville, Ohio March 31, 1963, son of the late Larry Dias Deal and Nancy Mae (Perry) Deal.
He is survived by two of his children, Zachary Deal of Parkersburg, West Virginia; Bethany Cantrell and Family of Thompson's Station, Tennessee; two brothers Mitch Deal, his wife Charmin of Columbus, Ohio; Mark Deal, his wife Michelle of Lancaster, Ohio; stepbrother Steve Judson, his wife Jenifer of Fletcher, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Gretchen Deal of Vincent, Ohio.
Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son Jacob Dias Deal.
Mike was a Sargent in the 82nd Airborne, graduate from Washington Technical College and a retiree from Americans Styrenics (AmSty) after 30 years of service. Mike was a member of the Belpre Porterfield Baptist Church, Parkersburg Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legions, Moose Lodge 1118 and Glouster Fraternal Order of Eagles. Mike enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time in the woods hunting with family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio. All friends and family are welcome. There will be a military graveside service conducted by the United States Army and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Michael Deal
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Deal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.