GLOUSTER — Michael J. Falzone, 90, of Glouster, passed away Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Oct. 8, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the son of the late Sam and Theresa (Nizzini) Falzone. He retired from General Motors in Detroit. He was a WWII Army veteran who served in the European Theatre as a medic. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster. He was an avid horseman who loved his family and his animals. A great outdoor sportsman who enjoyed being in nature. A loyal friend who never met a stranger.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Josephine “Foo” Falzone; children Vincent, Donald, and Clara Falzone, and John Bennett; grandchildren, Jacob, Marie, Leonardo, and Christian Falzone, and John Bennett; special nephew Darrin Faires; and the Richards family.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Louie Falzone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster with Fr. Don Horak officiating. Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven cemetery in Trimble, where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the US Army and the Combined Color Guard unit. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a vigil be held at 7:30 p.m. Family will also accept friends at the church on Friday one hour prior to the Mass. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
