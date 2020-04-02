NEW ALBANY – Michael Hanek, 91, died peacefully in New Albany, OH in March 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. He worked for Counseling and Psychological Services at Ohio University in Athens. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois; daughter, Suzy (Robert); son, Greg; and three grandsons, Alex, Jay, and Jake. He was predeceased by all eleven of his siblings and his parents. If you wish to remember him, please plant a tree, give to a Hospice of your choice, or contribute to a local farmer’s market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.