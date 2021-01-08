ATHENS – Michael Leroy “Spike” Lee, 59, of Athens, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born Dec. 7, 1961 in Athens, OH, the son of Everett Dwight and Ruth Ann Walker Lee of Athens. He was married to Tammy Jo Newlun Lee, for 37 years, who survives.

He was the Owner/Operator of Lee and Sons Trucking Co. He loved spending time with his family and driving his trucks; he was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.

Along with his parents and wife, Spike is survived by a daughter, Jessica M. Lee of Athens; beloved grandson and apple of his eye, Liam Lee; brother, Earl (Diane) Lee of Athens; sisters, Debbie (Frazier) Lee of Athens and Peggy Lee of Athens; nieces and nephews including special nephew, Cody Lee.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Lee; paternal grandparents, Everett and Florence Lee and maternal grandmother, Alice Walker.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Robert Vanbibber officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance while in attendance.

