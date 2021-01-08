ATHENS – Michael Leroy “Spike” Lee, 59, of Athens, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born Dec. 7, 1961 in Athens, OH, the son of Everett Dwight and Ruth Ann Walker Lee of Athens. He was married to Tammy Jo Newlun Lee, for 37 years, who survives.
He was the Owner/Operator of Lee and Sons Trucking Co. He loved spending time with his family and driving his trucks; he was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Along with his parents and wife, Spike is survived by a daughter, Jessica M. Lee of Athens; beloved grandson and apple of his eye, Liam Lee; brother, Earl (Diane) Lee of Athens; sisters, Debbie (Frazier) Lee of Athens and Peggy Lee of Athens; nieces and nephews including special nephew, Cody Lee.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Lee; paternal grandparents, Everett and Florence Lee and maternal grandmother, Alice Walker.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Robert Vanbibber officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance while in attendance.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.