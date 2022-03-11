Dublin - Michael M. Patterson, 79 years old, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital in Dublin, OH after a five year battle with colon cancer. Michael was born to Vivienne Doris Ann (Bridgeman) Patterson and Harvey Milton Patterson.
His younger brother Jeff Patterson tragically predeceased him in 2014.
He is survived by his loving and supportive wife Janice of 55 years; sons, Shane Patterson (Lisa), Auburn Hills, MI, & Shad Patterson (Adele), Dublin, OH., and caring grandchildren, Zach, Maisie, Emma, Grace & Max, all of whom will miss him dearly.
He was an avid camper, international traveler and was extremely proud of his scouting career where he earned his Eagle Scout, was a scout master and earned the Silver Beaver award for distinguished service in scouting.
Michael was born March 1942 in Muscatine, Iowa and graduated from Mediapolis High School. This was the beginning of a lifelong career in academics which spanned his graduation from Grinnell College in 1964 to receiving his Ph.D in Experimental Psychology in 1969 and earning full professor status in 1981. He served as the director of research at three colleges of osteopathic medicine from 1977 until retiring in 2008 (Ohio University, University of Health Sciences, KC. MO., & Nova Southeastern University, FT. Lauderdale).
He had innumerable scientific publications to his name, lectured at hundreds of scientific conventions, trained 10 Ph.D students, was associate editor for the JAOA and the Foundations of Osteopathic Medicine text book, as well as ambassador and board member for the World Osteopathic Health Organization community. He earned multiple honors and awards including the AOA's Gutensohn-Denslow research & education award, the AOA's Irvin M. Korr award for research, AAO's Academy Award and was awarded his honorary DO degree by the College d'Etudes Osteopathiques de Montreal. His tireless dedication and immense contribution to the knowledge and advancement of the osteopathic philosophy has influenced many generations of physicians and will not soon be forgotten.
A celebration of his life and achievements for Friends & Family will be held March 19, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at The Country Club at Muirfield Village, 8715 Muirfield Dr., Dublin, OH 43017. Please stop in to toast our husband, father, grandfather, mentor & friend with love and stories.
In lieu of flowers please donate to www.neuroethicsessatycontest.com/support The Neuroetchics Essay Contest encourages students and trainees to examine the ethical concerns in research, law and policy related to the mind and brain. Michael was heavily involved in this pursuit.
Michael M. Patterson
