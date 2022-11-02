Michael “Mikey” James Malcolm Nov 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Bloomingville, Ohio - Michael James Malcom, age 42, of South Bloomingville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Friday October 28, 2022.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Murray City, Ohio. Burial will follow at Beach Grove Cemetery, Shawnee, Ohio.Calling hours will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the funeral home.In leu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the funeral home to help with expenses.The full obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website at: brownfuneralservice.netMichael “Mikey” James Malcolm To plant a tree in memory of Michael Malcolm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ohio Funeral Home Burial Funeral Service Cemetery Michael James Malcolm Donation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens High School teacher arrested in prostitution sting Athens City Schools, employees accused of bullying, racial discrimination Athens Halloween Keeps First Responders Busy 2022 Athens Halloween Block Party schedule released Athens City School District lawyers seek judgment in lawsuit Trending Recipes
