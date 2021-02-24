Michael Norton

STEWART – Michael Paul Norton, 63, gained his Heavenly home on Feb. 22, 2021 from Ohio State University Hospital James Cancer Center, surrounded in love with his family at his bedside, after his courageous battle with cancer.
Mike ran a sanitation service, Norton Sanitation for 32 years with his wife and help of friends and family. He worked at Electric Motor Services of Athens, OH rewinding motors. He was a 1976 graduate of Federal Hocking High School and Tri-County Vocational School. He loved his community providing a community garden at the Federal Valley Resource Center and supported many fundraising events as they came through the community.
He carried much passion for the outdoors, mushroom hunting, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and fire gatherings with friends and family. He also loved cooking and canning, sharing with everyone and loved his music. He gave his Heart and Love welcoming many as family, some might say, “He didn’t know a stranger.”
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Charlotte Norton of Stewart; daughters, Tisha (Robert) Skellett, Crystal (Dustin) Bolin; sister, Pamela Zimmerman; brothers, John Norton, Tim Norton, and James “Fuzz” Norton; mother-in-law, Doris Dunfee; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and David Salyers; grandchildren, Kaylynn Skellett, Hannah Skellett, Kara (Chris) Miller, Keegan Bolin, Adrianna Bolin, Dustin (Kyrasten) Bolin, Sharon (Blake) Linder; great-grandchildren, Paislee and Randin Bolin and many nephews, nieces and loving friends.
In addition to his parents, Bruce and Mary Pauline (Slater) Norton, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Virgil Dunfee and his grandson, Michael “Mike” Rood.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the Stewart Cemetery in Stewart, OH, with Pastor Stan West officiating.
Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate towards the funeral service through White-Schwarzel Funeral Home.
