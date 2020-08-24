Michael Ohlinger, 82, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Aug. 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and Parkinson’s Disease.
Mike was born Oct. 29, 1938 in Bradbury, Ohio to the late Conrad Michael and Elizabeth Miller Ohlinger. He spent the early years of his life in the Pomeroy, Ohio area, graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1957. That same year he enlisted in the United States Air Force and spent the next three years stationed at Hickham Air Base in Hawaii. He was employed many years by 7-UP Bottling Company of Athens, and retired from T.S. Trim of Athens in 2000.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra Munn Ohlinger; sisters, Wilma Accord of Newark, Ohio, Sheila (Ed) Cozart of Pomeroy, Naomi Ohlinger of Middlelport; a brother, Merle (Unson) Ohlinger of Newark, and many other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Ohlinger Smith and an infant brother Larry Keith Ohlinger.
Mike was a kind and gentle man who loved God, his Albany Baptist Church, his family and friends, his class of 57 luncheons, his canine buddy and constant companion Charlie, and the Cleveland Browns. He will be missed.
Due to the coronavirus no visitation or services will be observed, cremation has taken place and interment will be in Athens County Memorial Gardens, at a later date. A heart felt thanks to everyone for the thoughts, prayers, cards and assistance given to us over the last few months. We were truly blessed.
Thanks to the Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home for the final arrangements. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
