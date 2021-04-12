GLOUSTER – Michael John Slater, 58, of Glouster, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. Born Nov. 24, 1962 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late John and Betty Agnes Shover Slater. Mike worked for the Laborer’s Union Local #423 in Columbus. He was a dual member of the Jacksonville and Glouster Eagles and a member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. Mike loved mushroom hunting, fishing, his dogs, and Busch Light.
He is survived by his wife, Susie McClelland Slater of Glouster; a daughter, Brandi Sue Slater of Glouster; a stepdaughter, Penny (Joe) McCune of Glouster; a grandson, Will McCune; a brother, Dave (Barb) Slater of Glouster; a sister, Carolyn Slater of Albany; his beloved dog, Copper; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends (too many to name).
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. where there will be an Eagle’s service held at 7:30 p.m. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
