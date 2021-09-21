Buchtel, Ohio - Michael William Call, age 51, of Buchtel, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 17, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Mike was born July 17, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio to Hubert and Linda Call. Mike enjoyed golfing, working out, fishing, and time with his family and Kids.
Surviving are life long partner of 15 years, Carla Mash; children, Ava Call, Ryder Call, Misty (JD) Davis-Freer, Tom Mash, Christina Buehler, Ashley Buehler, and Lillian Mash; grandchildren, Nate Davis, Kyle Davis, John Zuransky, Bree Vanpelt, Trenton Buehler, Mikalya Vanpelt, Alexis Freer, Alivia Freer, Christopher Zuransky, Alissa Zuransky, and Alejandro DeLeon- Buehler; brothers, Dan (Shelly) Call and Matthew (Sara) Call; sister, Mary Ann Call-Galbraith; and six nieces and nephews, Melinda, Christopher, Anna, Allison, Jackson, and Courtney.
Mike was preceded in death by parents Hubert and Linda Call; maternal grandparents, Michael and Viola Corby; and paternal grandparents, William and Elsie Call.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with pastor Larry Swart officiating. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
The family has asked for any donations to be made toward the support of Michael's Children.
