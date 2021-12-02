Pittsboro - Michael Williams died on Nov. 25, 2021, in a single motor vehicle accident near his home in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Born on Sept. 2, 1965, in Stuttgart, Germany he was the son of and preceded in death by Ronald G. Williams and Sofia (Daichendt) Williams.
He was a graduate of Athens High School, SUNY New Paltz (Elementary Education) and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Master of School Administration). Mike was a member of the faculty in the science department at Jordan-Matthews High School since 2015. He taught biology, anatomy and physiology, and was a member of the AVID Team that prepares students for college. Mike also served as a science teacher and educational professional in the Sanford NC School system. Early in his career, he performed in a variety of roles including the hospitality and banking industries.
Mike enjoyed many activities that involved family, friends, colleagues, students, his dogs, and the outdoors which included lively conversation and revelry, extra-curricular school events, traveling, camping, Buckeye football, trivial pursuit, scrabble and craft beer.
Known for his jovial nature, humor, wisdom, care and concern for others and his passion for teaching, Mike was treasured by all those whose lives he touched. The education of our youth is one of the highest virtues on earth. The community has been enriched by his presence which included teaching its children. This is how we know his chapter of life may live on. He will be missed.
Mike is survived by his sister, Lea (Williams) Cramer of TX; former spouse, Amy Ford of NC; aunts Sharon Parsons of Athens OH, Beth Williams of FL, Jo Ellen Sherow of OH, Barbara Wingert of FL; and uncles, Larry Williams of OR, John Williams of OH, Jeff Williams (deceased), Mark Williams of FL and many cousins. In Germany, Mike leaves aunt Heidi & uncle Manne Nick, as well as their sons, Heiko and Thomas Nick. Mike's dogs Chewbacca and Jyn Erso have found a safe and caring home where they can bring joy to their new family together.
A remembrance of Mike's life will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Jordan- Matthews High School in Siler City, NC and is open to the public.
In remembrance of Mike donations may be made to the Jordan-Matthews Science Department, the National Parks Foundation, and St Baldrick's Foundation. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in Michael's memory to the Science Department at Jordan Matthews High School (Make checks payable to Jordan Matthews Science Dept.) 910 E. Cardinal St. Siler City, NC 27344, National Parks Foundation 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20005, or St. Baldricks Foundation 1333 South Mayflower Avenue, Suite 400 Monrovia, CA 91016.
Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Williams family.
