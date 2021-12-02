Michele Childs

Columbus - Michele Nadine Childs (nee McMannis), 60, was unexpectedly called to join her passed loved ones over the Thanksgiving holiday. She was born Sept. 14, 1961, and raised in Nelsonville, OH (primarily at the city pool) by her parents, Tommy and Margaret McMannis.
Michele was a Nelsonville-York class of 1979 graduate. Throughout her childhood, Michele's parents were always willing to take in any stray or neglected animals that came into their lives. Anything and everything was welcome in their home, whether it be a skunk, rabbit, bird, cat, or dog. But Michele was especially fond of cats, which had a profound effect on how she would dedicate the rest of her life.
After graduation, Michele first attended Ohio State in Columbus and then Hocking Technical College in Nelsonville, majoring in broadcasting and telecommunications. She then moved to Columbus, where she found success working on multiple broadcasting platforms. Michele continued her pursuit of professional success and found satisfaction working with different organizations throughout the years, including Nationwide Insurance.
Michele's passion in life was sheltering and fostering cats and kittens in need. She always cared when others didn't, and passionately defended the defenseless, abandoned and neglected. Michele was a cherished and admired volunteer and contributor to the Cozy Cat Cottage Adoption Center since 2001.
Michele especially enjoyed attending all types of concerts and theatrical events, traveling with her best life-long friend, and listening to music of all types, with her favorites being Stevie Nicks, Warren Zevon and U2.
Michele married Norman Childs in 2005. The couple spent the next 13 years in absolute bliss, enjoying every moment they had together until his passing.
Michele is survived by her nephews, David (Tina) McMannis and family, and Brian (Roxy Gilbraith) McMannis. She is also survived by her great-niece, Toni Marie McMannis, whom she loved beyond measure and words, and her dog and six cats.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy (Dixie) Graham; paternal grandparents, Donald "Funny" (Hazel) McMannis; parents, Tommy (Margaret) McMannis and husband, Norman Childs.
At Michele's request, there will be no visitation or graveside service. A memorial celebration of her life will be scheduled for close friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cozy Cat Adoption Center, PO Box 283, Powell, OH 43065-0283, or online at www.cozycatcottage.org. Michele Childs
