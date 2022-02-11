Michelle Mesaros

Glouster - Michelle L. Mesaros, 53 of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 27, 1968 in Athens.
She was a homemaker and loved her pets and family.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Mesaros; daughters, Megan (Bo Castignola) Mesaros and Jaclyn Mesaros; mother and stepfather, Dianne and Rick Bullock; brother ,Scott Russell; a sister, Lori (Monty) Christa; stepbrother, Rick Bullock Jr.; stepsister, Misty Spencer; step-grandparents, Charles and Betty Bullock; several nieces and nephews; and her dogs and cats.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Russell and Norma Hooper.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732. Interment will be in the Hollister Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
A message of comfort may be made to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
