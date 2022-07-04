Michelle Seeber

Murray City - Michelle D. Seeber, age 55, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away July 1, 2022 at Arbors of Carroll, Ohio.
Michelle was born October 1, 1966 in Murray City, Ohio. She was a 1985 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School; served on The Murray City Village Council; served on the Murray City Fire Department; attended New Beginnings Church in Murray City; was a very loving, sociable and had a great sense of humor; enjoyed gardening, crafts, caring for animals, and helping others.
Surviving are her daughter Kathryn M. Noble, grandchildren William Noble, Olivia Noble, Abraham Noble, Justin Noble, Abigail R. Canter, Jessie M. Canter; brothers Mickey Smith of Athens, Randy (Carolyn) Dennis of Murray City, Todd (Sarssia) Dennis of Murray City, Timothy (Angela) Dennis of Bremen, Ryan Smith of Murray City; Carol Dennis mother at heart; several nieces and nephews; very close friend John Canter of Murray City; step-son Terry (Amy) Canter of Murray City
Michelle was preceded in death by her father Jackie L. Smith; mother Janet P. Timmons Wright; special father Leslie Dennis; husband Jack Seeber; sisters Emily Iseman, Amy Russell.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday July 9, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Pastor Tim Poling officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Murray City.
Calling hours will be observed Friday 4-6pm at the funeral home.
The family suggests wearing a mask while attending the calling hours and funeral.
