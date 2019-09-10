COLUMBUS — Michael “Mickey” Alexander Prisley, 53, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Upper Arlington.
Born Sept. 26, 1965 in Athens, he was the only child of Joanne Dove Prisley and Alexander Vladimir Prisley.
He attended Athens City Schools, graduating from Athens High School in 1983. He received his BA in Political Science in 1987 from Miami University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He later received his juris doctorate from the University of Cincinnati in 1991.
Mickey served as an Assistant County Prosecutor in Athens County, a Columbus Assistant City Attorney, and a defense attorney with the Yavitch & Palmer law firm of Columbus. He loved hockey, rugby, football, literature, and mostly, he loved Tia Snider so very much, that he married her mom, Jill.
Mickey is survived by his wife, Jill Snider, and step-daughter, Tia; his many cousins, including: Robert Leo (Sue) Dove, Jr. of Houston, Texas, Thomas Aquinas (Kathy) Beil, Jr. of Myrrieta, California, George Timothy (Marianne) Dove of Canfield, Joanne Beil Waugh of Tampa, Florida, Bonnie Dove Dewberry of Lake Milton, Ted Charles (Denise) Beil of Clearwater, Florida, Nicholas Daniel Ressetar, Gregory Daniel (Candi) Ressetar and Alexander Daniel Ressetar, all of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Holly Beil McCluny and Kelly Beil (Willie) Cayedo, both of California, Robert John Dove of Florida, Michael (Pamela) Dove of Houston, Texas, Kara Dove (Darren) Davenport of Blanchester, Shannon Dove (Jay) Novak of Houston, Texas, Ryan (Laura) Dewberry of Boardman, Stephanie Dewberry of Youngstown, Joel (Amanda) Dewberry of Warren, Timothy (Kristen) Dewberry of Orient, Matthew (Amanda) Beil of New Port Richey, Florida, Alexander Beil of Florida, Dimitri Ressetar and Sophia Ressetar both of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Megan McCluny, Nicholas Thomas McCluny, Brittany Caycedo, Willia Caycedo, Daniel Clayton Davenport, Rebekah Jayne Davenport, Alayna Grace Davenport, Drew Allen Davenport, Nolan Patrick Novak, Jenna Novak, Conner Austin Dove, Kyle Dove, Benjamin Dewberry, Raegan Dewberry, Juliana Dewberry, Alivia Dewberry and Leo Patrick Dewberry; also surviving is an aunt and uncle, Matushka Theodora and Rt. Reverend Daniel Ressetar, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by an aunt and uncle, Betty Dove (Thomas) Beil; Robert Leo (Jane) Dove; cousins, Nancy Jayne Dove of Canfield, Richard Dewberry and Butler Waugh; great-grandparents, Philip Patrick and JoHannah Laney Kennedy and George Washington and Jennie Graves Dove; and grandparents, The Rt. Rev. Vladimir and Matushka Anne Evans Prislopsky.
Mickey will be missed by his childhood friends, including Ian James, Ralph, Rex and Mark Scott, Chris and Stephen Tucker, Toby Wagner, Dan Trevas, Louis Patriquin, Phil Perkins, Peter Sherman, Pat Hollow, Mike Jones and countless others.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, located at 24 Morris Ave., Athens. At 11 a.m. will be a brief Memorial service with a luncheon to follow immediately thereafter at the OU Inn.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
