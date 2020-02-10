Mike Bycofski

Mike E. Bycofski, 88 of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at The Laurels in Athens. He was born May 30, 1931 in Jacksonville, OH. He was the son of the late Mike Jacob and Esther Binderbasin Bycofski. He retired from Iron Workers Local #172 in Columbus. He was a social member of the Jacksonville VFW and a former member of the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Dept and village council, and was previously the Athens county bee inspector.
After playing baseball for the J-T Cardinals, Mike played for the Cincinnati Reds organization for years years. He debuted in 1949 just out of high school for the Muncie Reds of the Ohio State League. In 1950 he played for the Lockport Reds, and in 1951 he played for the Welch Miners of the Appalachian League where he pitched a no-hitter. Later he joined the Ogden Reds of the Pioneer League, then he pitched for the Richmond Colts. His last team was the Colonial Heights-Petersburg Colts before retiring from baseball in 1955.
He is survived by six sons, Curt (Debbie Pelland) of Miami, FL, Mike (Linda) of Glouster, Steve (Kathy) of Millfield, Scott (Sheila) of Glouster, Greg (Angie) of Jacksonville, and Bill (Sharon) of Jacksonville; one daughter, Lori (Jerry) Moleski of Glouster; 15 grandchildren, including Jenna Bycofski, a special granddaughter and caretaker; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Mary Jo) Bycofski of Glouster; and one sister, Karen “Cookie” (Roger) Russell of Glouster.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Emmajean Lowery Bycofski; four sisters, Sandra Kay Bycofski, Barbara Vernon, Betty Elliott, and Shirley Carr; and one brother, James Bycofski.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Pastor Debbie Koons officiating. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. A private interment will be held the following day in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Team Beau and Brodi at https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/16_Central_Ohio_Columbus?px=2395082&pg=personal&fr_id=8063&fbclid=IwAR0ANFrDVB4omp8SpE1U8S6rz7_PMvc81pBKmANnEY59WVDUl17tQi3QEWs or the Athens County Dog Shelter, PO Box 114, Chauncey, OH 45719.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.