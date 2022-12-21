Athens - Michael Stephen Milliken, age 60, of Athens died Sunday morning, Dec. 18, 2022 at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus. Born Dec. 7, 1962 in Athens, he was the son of the late Russell Addison Milliken and Dorothy Jean Cooper Milliken.
A 1980 graduate of Athens High School, he also graduated from Hocking College with a degree in ceramic engineering. He was formerly employed as a Manager at Big Bear grocery store. He was a Sobriety Counsellor and Peer Supporter at Carlson Center, The Bassett House and The Gathering Place.
He enjoyed attending NAN and AA Meetings, reading, lego cars, collectables and especially being with his family.
Mike is survived by a daughter, Sarah Milliken and a son, Russell and their mother, Tammy Nichols; another daughter, Katlin (Richard Leake) Milliken and her mother, Ann Shoemaker; two step daughters, Jessica Stinson and Bethany Young; another son Corey Milliken and mother Misty Warren; eleven grandchildren, Gabriel, Arianna. Russell, Uijrah, Kaydence, Greyson, J.J., Anastasis, Aubrie, Emma, and Olivia.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Dec. 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701. Burial will be in Coalton Cemetery (Jackson County). Friends may call Tuesday 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Mike Milliken
