Milagros Cunningham

HOWARD – Milagros (Saldana) Cunningham, 84, formerly of Athens, passed away at her residence on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 5, 1935. She was the daughter of Martin and Blanca (Miranda) Saldana. On April 23, 1955, she married Jerald L. Cunningham.
Milagros was a dedicated mother and grandmother to her sons, Jerry (Laura) Cunningham of Danville, and Terry (Trinice) Cunningham of Greenback, TN; daughters, Dianne (Bret) Bennett of Danville, and Debbie (Keith) White of Gambier; 11 grandchildren, Autumn (Mitchell) Dyke, Lindsay (Jason) Sanders, Matthew (Lora) White, Bryan Cunningham, Jason (Baihley) White, Teneil Cunningham, Amy (Hayden) Freeman, Taylor (Michael) Johnson, Tori Cunningham, Ryely Bennett, and Lauren White; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kylee and Carson Moore, Ryan Dyke, Kaden, Kyler, Braxton, and Brynlee Sanders, Madison, Jackson, and Evelyn White, and Rory and Hayden Johnson. She is also survived by a sister, Diana Ramos. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Miguel Saldana; and her husband, Jerald Cunningham, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Fischer Funeral Home, 403 High St. Danville. There will be visitation from noon until service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Heart Association, at heart.org, or to the American Cancer Society, at cancer.org. Information is available at fischerfuneralhome.com.
