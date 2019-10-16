ATHENS — Mildred Pitts Guinn, 97, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at The Lindley Inn in The Plains.
Millie was born Aug. 21, 1922 to Robert Edward and Mittie Clark Pitts in Doerun, Georgia. She spent her childhood in Columbia, South Carolina and Flat Creek, Florida, and enjoyed the companionship of her two younger sisters, Christine and Roberta.
While working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., Millie met her future husband Robert. In 1949 they married in San Francisco, where they had both been transferred. They then settled in Los Angeles and, in 1957, moved again to Athens, where they were closer to their roots.
Education was very important to Millie. The Great Depression and World War II kept her from attending college after high school, but the proximity of Ohio University gave her the opportunity she needed. While working in the office of Athens pediatrician Dr. Allan Baldwin, she earned a Bachelor’s in Education. She taught sixth grade in Athens for many years, earned a Master’s in Elementary Education, and, after retirement, continued to befriend international students.
Millie was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, which is committed to helping women pursue higher education. She was proud that both her children became teachers.
Millie was also an avid reader who participated in a book group and, proud of her Southern heritage, she also regularly attended meetings of the Civil War Roundtable as long as she was able.
Millie was devoted to her faith and her family. With her late husband, she contributed to the building and growth of Christ Lutheran Church in Athens.
She was devoted to her children and grandchildren and was especially pleased at the birth of her great-grandson, Rowan Harbert.
Cherishing her memory are her children: daughter, Sharon Scinicariello, and son, Robert; a son-in-law, Libero; her grandchildren, Antonio Scinicariello, Elizabeth Guinn (husband James Thomas) and Caroline Harbert (husband Matthew); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Millie will be Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Mill St., Athens. Visitation is Friday, Oct. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
