Nelsonville - Mildred Louise Andrews, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, 87, of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born December 20, 1934, in Nelsonville, to the late Custer and Ruth (Deer) Wend. Mildred was the widow of the late Joseph Andrews.
Mildred was a 1952 graduate of Nelsonville High School. She retired as an aide from Poston School to begin Grammy's Boot Camp to care for all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, in addition to a number of other wonderful children. She was a member of Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and Oak Grove Wesleyan Church.
Mildred is survived by a brother, Gerald (Brenda) Wend of Athens; sisters-in-law, Edith Wend of Trenton, Michigan and Guadalupe Wend of Oregon, Ohio; children, William (Debbie) Andrews, Wendy (Larry) Hysell, Robin (Douglas) Meyer, Duane (Lynn) Andrews, and Jason (Michelle) Andrews all of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Megan (Jason) Stypinski, Meriah (Michael) Bond, Michael Andrews, Katy (Daniel) Moorehead, Jennifer (Mark) Mitchell, Samantha (Ethan) Burchfield, Isaiah (Cara) Andrews, Isaac Andrews, and Noah Andrews; great grandchildren, Brynnen, Hayden, Tyson, Bradon, Morrison, Jaxon, Lydia, Salem, Jase, Myles, Sienna, and Amelia.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Grayson, Gordon, and Gary Wend.
At Mildred's request, burial will be a private family service. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
