Glouster - Mildred "Midge" McManaway, 98 formerly of Glouster passed away Friday April 22, 2022, at her granddaughter's residence in West Chicago, IL. Born March 15, 1924, in Millfield, she was the daughter of the late Clara and William McKinley Locke. After her marriage, she resided in Columbus for 30 years, before moving to Glouster. She was a member of the Three Star Senior Citizens and served on the Glouster Council for almost 21 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Mike) McCatherine of Glouster; a son, Frank (Cindi) McManaway of Columbus; three grandchildren, Shena (Joe) Sivertsen of Chicago, Amber (Chad) Moore of Jacksonville, and Frank Ryan (Nicole) McManaway of Grove City; and eight great grandchildren, Haylee McManaway, Tyler McManaway, Conner Moore, Keira Moore, Karena Sivertsen, Maxton Gallardio, Ethan Walker, and Cortney Gahn.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Locke; her mother and stepfather, Clara and Arthur Smith; her husband of 45 years, Frank McManaway who passed away in 1989; a grandson, Brandon McManaway; three brothers, Arthur, Herschel and Charles; two sisters, Franciska "Frannie" and Evelyn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 4, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Frank Robinson officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Mildred McManaway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.