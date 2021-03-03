ANGIER, NC – Mildred (Gill) Shuttleworth, 86, of Angier, NC, formerly of Murray City, OH, went to be with her Lord, on March 1, 2021.
Mildred was born Sept. 16, 1934 to John and Emmaline Gill. Mildred graduated as Valedictorian of the Murray City High School class of 1953; shortly thereafter, she married her high school sweetheart, David (Jack) Shuttleworth on May 26, 1953. She was a member of the Walnut Street church of Christ in Shawnee, and a long-time Secretary for the Nelsonville-York City School District, retiring in 1992. Mildred’s legacy was her love for the Lord and her faithfulness to the church.
Surviving are her daughter, Cindy (Rick) Clark; son, Todd; grandchildren, Patrick (Annie), Seth (Amber), Jackson; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Brooks David, Gracen, Jace, Braxton, Avett; and a very special sister-in-law, Sondra Shuttleworth.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, David (Jack) who died on Jan. 15, 2019; parents; a sister; and six brothers.
A memorial celebrating Mildred’s life will be held at a later date.
The family offers thanks to the many friends who supported Mildred with special appreciation to the members of the Shawnee church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shawnee church of Christ, P.O. Box 1, Shawnee, Ohio, 43782.
Matthew 25:21
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”
