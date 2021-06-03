Rutland - Mildred L. Workman, 86, Rutland, passed away at Kimes Convalescent Center, May 29, 2021.
Born April 29, 1935, in Wayne County, WV. she was the daughter of the late Arland and Ida Cline. She was a homemaker and a member of Mount Union Baptist Church.
Mildred is survived by children, Kenneth "Bobby" Workman, David (Sherry) Workman, Jeff (Linda) Workman, Chris (Audra) Workman, and Todd Workman, all of Pomeroy; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Cline of TN; sisters, Betty Johnson and Connie Spina both of Gallipolis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband T.K. Workman; a son, Timothy A. Workman; a daughter-in-law, Mary Workman; and a brother John Cline.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Jimmie Evans. Visitation is Thursday 4-7 p.m. Burial is in White Oak Cemetery. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Mildred Workman
