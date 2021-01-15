RUSSELLVILLE, AR – Millie Christian, 72, of Russellville, AR, passed peacefully from this life Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Russellville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
The daughter of Millard Louie Christian and Exa Mae (Harmon) Christian, she was born Dec. 11, 1948 in Columbus, OH. She was a member of the Presbyterian faith. She was a talented seamstress crafting many dresses and other clothing for her customers. She enjoyed sewing, socializing, and spending time with her dogs. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rosalee Snowden; and her nephew, Devin Hamilton.
Survivors include her daughter, Meron Shoptaw and husband Daniel of Russellville; two grandchildren, Benjamin Shoptaw and Sarah Shoptaw, both of Russellville; two sisters, Lois Christian of Antioch, TN and Linda Harmon and husband Jim of Racine, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service. Memorials may be made to Middleport First Presbyterian Church, 165 N 4th Ave, Middleport, OH 45760 or Wesley United Methodist Church, 300 N Cumberland Ave, Russellville, AR 72801. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
