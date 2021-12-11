Nelsonville - Misty D. Riley, 34, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Misty was born Dec. 6, 1986, in Athens, Ohio, to Stanley "Buck" and Patricia Bennett. She was a wonderful stay-at-home mother and wife; and a solid rock for her family.
Surviving are her wife, Terra Riley; son, Ethan; daughter, Cayden; stepdaughters, Emmi and Alexis; parents, Stanley "Buck" and Patricia Bennett; siblings, Tiffany and Mikey, Stanley "Michael" and Emily, Christopher "CJ" and Amber, and Stephanie; and several nieces and nephews.
Misty was preceded in death by her grandparents, Linda and James Riley; and grandparents, Stanley and Mary Lou Bennett.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Pastor, Phil Foster.
Calling hours will be observed Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Misty Riley
