Misty Wilson

Nelsonville - Misty Dawn Wilson, 44 of Nelsonville passed away unexpectedly September 19, 2022. She was born May 17, 1978, in Athens. Misty was a home health care provider for several years. She loved riding the Harley Davidson with the love of her life, Steve. Misty was a strong warrior who overcame many obstacles in her lifetime. One of her greatest accomplishments was being the mother of her pride and joy, Aerial and maw maw to her princess, Kyra. She enjoyed playing with, cuddling with, and reading to Kyra and Macie Jo, who she called "Sally Sue". Macie called her aunt "Cici". Misty enjoyed every moment spent with the girls and enjoyed her girls days out, going to Hair Expressions in New Lexington, catching up with Traci and getting their hair done. They ended their day with dinner and a selfie of their new hairstyles.

To plant a tree in memory of Misty Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

