Misty Wilson

Nelsonville - Misty Dawn Wilson, 44 of Nelsonville passed away unexpectedly September 19, 2022. She was born May 17, 1978, in Athens. Misty was a home health care provider for several years. She loved riding the Harley Davidson with the love of her life, Steve. Misty was a strong warrior who overcame many obstacles in her lifetime. One of her greatest accomplishments was being the mother of her pride and joy, Aerial and maw maw to her princess, Kyra. She enjoyed playing with, cuddling with, and reading to Kyra and Macie Jo, who she called "Sally Sue". Macie called her aunt "Cici". Misty enjoyed every moment spent with the girls and enjoyed her girls days out, going to Hair Expressions in New Lexington, catching up with Traci and getting their hair done. They ended their day with dinner and a selfie of their new hairstyles.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Aerial Simerly of Glouster; parents, Jim and Peggy Richards of Glouster and Bill Wilson of Athens; a granddaughter, Kyra Hajri; a grand fur baby, Remi; a special niece, Macie Jo Richards; and several other nieces and nephews; a sister, Barbie Richards; brother Jimmy Richards and fiancé Katie Hooper; sisters, Jill (Frankie) Hogsett, Billie (Terry) Hogsett, and Julie Wilson; a brother, Burt (Maggie) Wilson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friends, Teri and Chad Perry, Shane (Misty) Simerly, and Julie Azbell Dressing.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Steve Singleton; her maternal grandparents, Helen and Raymond Pancake; and paternal grandparents, Jean and William Wilson; special mother-in-law, Thelma "Granny Goose" Simerly.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday September 28, 2022, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to assist with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Misty Wilson
To plant a tree in memory of Misty Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.