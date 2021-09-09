Dayton - On Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, Misu Wunnish Crocker of Athens, OH., left this plain at the age of 25 from an instant fatal car crash. He is survived by his mother, Marta Mari of Rovinj, Croatia and her partner, Douglas M. Baily; father, Billy Ray Crocker Jr. of Cleveland, OH; sister, Madison Melody Crocker, and her partner along with their son, Bear Dean Crocker; brother, Dharma Mani-Pi Crocker, and dear friend, Lorien Chavez; grandmother, Maryann Crocker Stone, and her husband. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 8 p.m. in the Chapel at The Ohio Renaissance Festival; Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at The Grange in Amesville, OH., also a third celebration of life in Yellow Springs, OH., date to be determined. Arrangements with Graumlich Funeral Home, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. 43207. Please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com for updates on Yellow Springs service and to leave a condolence on Misu's tribute page. Misu Crocker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.