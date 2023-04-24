Mitchell Blankenship

Athens - Beloved son, grandson and uncle, Mitchell "Mitch" Blankenship, 37, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from complications of a respiratory condition. Mitch was born June 30, 1985 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital and attended Athens High School. He is the son of Tracey Evener.
Mitch was a driver for the local Green Cab as well as a problem solving manager for the company.
Mitch was much loved and cherished by his family for the wonderful man he grew up to be. Generous to a fault, a true friend to any who knew him, Mitch had a truly kind heart and would always come to the aid of anyone who needed is help.
He was very well known and loved all over Athens and had many loyal friends, as well as his loving family. He loved people and never met a stranger. Always upbeat and fun, Mitch was always someone you wanted to have around to make you laugh and forget your troubles. Mitch was one of the good guys, and the world could sure use more like him.
Things Mitch loved to do were, going to the movies, out to a good dinner, gun target practicing, watching Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, his favorite movie Goodfellas as well as lots of other good films. He also loved going to the casino and playing blackjack.
But most of all, Mitch loved spending time with his family. He loved all the holidays, especially Christmas and made them special with the love and joy he always brought with him. He always made a room light up and could put you in a good mood with his wonderful smile and laughter.
For all of us who loved Mitch, he will forever in our hearts and always remain a wonderful part of our family.
Besides his mother, surviving are his sister, Meri "Lisa" Blankenship Folden and her husband Stan; a brother, Mack Kelly and partner Allyson Cunningham; grandparents, Jerry and Sandy Evener; and his beautiful precious niece, Aria Kelly.
Calling hours will be Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be Friday at 1 PM at Alexander Cemetery. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Mitchell Blankenship
