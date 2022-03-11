Athens - Mitchell Csean Taylor 31, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2022.
Mitchell was born at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital on May 30, 1990 and was a resident of Athens, Ohio.
He attended Athens High School and was a graduate of Miller High School in Corning, Ohio.
Mitchell was an avid hunter, enjoyed motorcycles, dirt bike riding, fishing, spending time on the river and anything that had to do with being outdoors. He enjoyed most of all the time spent with his son Hunter whom he loved and cared about more than anything.
He is survived by his father, Boyd C. Taylor; mother, Shawna Wilder of Athens, Ohio; sister, Malory Taylor of Lancaster, Ohio; brother, Mason Wilder and son, Hunter Hinerman ( Zoe Hinerman) of New Lexington; grandparents, Brenda and Gerald Wend of Athens, Ohio; uncle Travis and Jenny Wend of Bellville, Ohio; aunt, Julie (Wend) and Terry Shisler of Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
A Facebook page in the memory of Mitchell will be available to all those who would like to share memories, pictures, and or say their final goodbyes. "In memory of Mitchell C. Taylor" will be the name of the Facebook Group page.
A celebration of life will be announced by the family. Mitchell Taylor
