GLOUSTER – Monte J. Blower, 79 of Glouster passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan. Born July 8, 1941, he was the son of the late Harley and Peggy McCune Blower. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ. He graduated from the Ohio State Barber College and formerly owned Monte’s Barber Shop in Trimble. Monte later retired from Southern Ohio Coal AEP Meigs Mine #31. He enjoyed coon hunting.

