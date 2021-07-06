Murray Chapman

The Plains - Murray Ronald Chapman, known to most as Ron or Ronald, age 91, passed from this world on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Born May 25, 1930, he was the son of Effie Mae Graham and Orin Brice Chapman.
He was married to Catherine L. Boster in 1950 in Huntington, WV, and celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her passing in June 2011. They had five children, Ron (Lynne) of Athens; Mike (Mary Ann) of Hudson Oaks, TX; Marty (Eileen) of Chaska, MN; Joe (Jennifer) of Alexandria, LA; and Brenda Wachenschwanz who preceded him in death in 2003.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Catherine; his parents; sisters, Lotus Goldsberry, Dorothy Wingo, Eileen Douglas, Betty Jean Landis; brothers Orin Brice Chapman, Jr., and William Lee Chapman and daughter Brenda Wachenschwanz.
He is survived by twin siblings Pauleta (Wilbur) Fuller of Logan, OH, and Paul Chapman of Athens, OH. He was blessed with 27 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren who all love him dearly
and numerous nieces and nephews.
For the last 51 years, he has called LifePoint Pentecostal Church his home and knows it is in good hands under the current Pastor, Rev. Barry Blankenship. He served as a member of the church trustee board for several years.
He served in the US Air Force for 22 years and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was especially proud of his sons and grandsons that served in the military; sons Mike (USAF) and Joe (USAF) and grandsons David (USAF), Ben (US Navy), and Tom (US Navy).
He also worked for GTE, in more recent years known as Verizon and Frontier Communications, for 22 years as a payphone station collector.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with family. He was a lifelong guitarist and especially enjoyed playing his bass guitars and teaching others how to play.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 9, 2021, at the LifePoint Pentecostal Church, 8076 Rolling Hills Drive, Athens, OH, with the Rev. Barry Blankenship officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens on US Route 50 West.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home in Athens, OH. Murray Chapman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.