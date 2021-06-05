Myrtle JoAnn Fox (Hays)

Cedar Park, TX - JoAnn Fox, 84 years young, was escorted home by our Lord peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Serenity House in Cedar Park, TX. JoAnn was born May 12, 1937, in Greeley, CO the daughter of the late Carrie (Campbell) and William Hays.
Along with her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by the love of her life and beloved husband of 16 years, Jack Fox of Knoxville, TN; second husband, Robert Farrell of Madison, WI; brothers, Victor Hays, John (Lillian) Hays, Clyde (Marilene) Hays, Oscar Hays, Orvil Hays; sister, Berniece (Byron) Derr; and nieces, Anita Fitts and Ardy Ruholl.
JoAnn attended high school in Effingham, IL and Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, IL. She married her first husband Bobbie Joe Walter of Athens, OH in 1957 and had three beloved sons. She achieved the status of Certified Professional Secretary in 1967 and was Secretary of the Year twice in Athens, OH. She worked as a legal secretary for many years at the Stroud Law Firm in Madison, WI and retired from working at the Dan Scott Law Firm in Sevierville, TN.
She attended Mountain View Church in Dandridge, TN. Having lived in Kenya, Africa for a period of time she fell in love with and collected all things giraffe. She was a golf enthusiast, a bingo specialist, loved playing Dominos, solving crosswords and mind puzzles, singing, attending church, and doing cross-stitch.
JoAnn is survived by her three sons, Bruce Walter (Taci) of Westerville, OH, Robert Walter (Meghan) of Fairfax, VA, and Kevin Walter (Stacey) of Cedar Park, TX; sisters, Sarah Fitts, Dixie Covington (Don), and Willene Nichols (Bob); sisters-in-law, Grace Chau (Victor), Pam Hays (Orvil); grandchildren, Jonathan Walter (Lindsay), Taylor Jeffery (Trent), Bailey Zidar (Andrew), Lucy Walter, Lola Walter, Cody Walter, Parker Walter, Genevieve Walter; great-grandchildren, Tayleigh Walter, Scarlett Walter, Logan Jeffery, Dylan Jeffery; stepdaughters, Jill Gentry (Charles) of Knoxville, TN, Melissa Koontz of Knoxville, TN; step-grandchildren, Jamie Hull, Jeffery Gentry (Ashlee), Daniel Gentry (Emily), Ryan Koontz, Richard Koontz (Elizabeth); step-great-grandchildren, Evan Hull, Reid Hull, Jeremiah Gentry, Charleigh Gentry, Calvin Gentry. She is also survived by a large extended family of nieces and nephews and their families.
Her remains will be interred at a later date near her other family members in a private graveside ceremony at the Watson Cemetery in Watson, IL. Immediate family will be contacted when the date is set.
She requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to:
International Rett Syndrome Foundation
4600 Devitt Drive
Cincinnati, Oh 45246
513-874-3020
This organization is requested because of the wonderful work they have done for Martilee Covington, the daughter of Philip Covington who is one of JoAnn's nephews.
Rejoice in her life by singing her favorite hymns: "Eastern Gate" and "How Great Thou Art."
JoAnn's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Serenity Senior Living and Halcyon Hospice that took such great care of her the past three years and in her final moments. Myrtle JoAnn Fox (Hays)
