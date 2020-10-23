Myrtle May

NELSONVILLE- Myrtle Ann May, 23, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her fiancé’s family home. Born Oct. 8, 1997 in Athens, she is the daughter of Kathy Rutter Dennis of Athens.
She attended Nelsonville York High School and was a homemaker in the family home.
Myrtle is survived by her mother, Kathy Dennis of Athens; her fiancé, Shelton Schall of Nelsonville; two sisters, Jody Fletcher of Greenville and Brandi Konkler of Columbus; two brothers, Allen May, Jr. and Roy R. Kimmey of Nelsonville; nieces, Rebecca Fletcher and Amanda Sickles; a special aunt and uncle, Cissy (Rick Cooper) Osborne of Glouster; four aunts, Mary Rutter of Athens, Alivira Spears of Chauncey, Nancy Cupp of Athens, and Melissa Rutter of Texas; two uncles, Joe Rutter of Glouster and Ace Rutter of Chauncey; also surviving are several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her unborn child, Cherokee Rosemarie Schall; her grandparents, Joseph and Myrtle Marie Rutter; her step-mother, Florence Fletcher; an aunt, Mae Rutter; two uncles, Jerry and Ted Rutter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
