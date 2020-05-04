Myrtle Marie Kelley Stover, 101 years young, has departed this life and entered her Heavenly Home to be with all her loved ones who have gone before her. Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be no service or graveside at this time. A celebration of life will be held at the Shade United Methodist Church at a later time when it is safe to assemble and travel. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where Friends and family may sign the online guestbook and leave the family a message of sympathy at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
