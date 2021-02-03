ALBANY – N. Pauline Comer, 82, Albany, passed away Jan. 29, 2021 at the Four Winds Community Nursing Home.
She was born Sept. 19, 1938, the eldest of Frank and Alice (Clifford) Puckett, in Jackson County, OH.
Pauline was a graduate of Oak Hill High School in 1956 and married her husband, Don on April 15, 1957 as he began his service to the Navy. They moved to Albany in 1967.
Over the years, she babysat for more than 30 children, loving each one like her own, to which many affectionately called her grandma or mawmaw. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, holiday candy making, and her most requested: cake decorating. Pauline has supplied hundreds of decorated cakes for all occasions, her favorite being children’s birthday cakes and wedding cakes.
Pauline attended Temple United Methodist Church and attended, and later became a member of Albany United Methodist Church’s first Vacation Bible School as well as many others.
She is survived by daughter, Vickie (Dennis) Zoulek of Marengo, OH; son, Richard Comer of Albany; daughter, Joy Bails of Albany; several grandchildren, Lori (Wes) Ramsey, Chris (Mahisha) Zoulek, Nicole (Stephen) Houser and Emily Bails; and great-grandchildren, Caleb and Brooke. She is also survived by sister, Joann Cox; and brothers, Roger, Robert, and Jeffery Puckett.
Besides her parents, Pauline is preceded in death four days prior, by husband of 63 years, Donald E. Comer. He was waiting for her at Heaven’s gate. She is also preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth, Ronald Puckett; infant brothers, Rodney and James; a son-in-law, Daniel Bails; and great-grandson, Hunter.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, of face coverings and social distancing, a private funeral service will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Stephen T. Sparling officiating. Burial will be in Temple Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family request Memorial Donation be made to the Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 74. Albany, Ohio 45710. A Larger memorial service will be planned at a later date
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
